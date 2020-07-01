Editor:
It starts in grade school and continues through our universities, the indoctrination of our youth in hatred for America. Our education system has been coopted by the Marxist socialist teachers and professors. This is just a kabuki of their intellectually impaired and mentally decrepit mind set. The United States was founded on Judeo/Christian principles as a “Constitutional Republic” to insure the freedom of its citizens, not a bare democracy with mob rule or a communist oligarchy.
With the current events across America, I am very worried that our freedoms are being compromised to never return. As Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” Is this the generation where the grand experiment of the United States is destroyed from within?
“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves; and under the rule of a just God, cannot long retain it.” This Abraham Lincoln statement expresses my concerns as does Jean-Jacques Rousseau quote, “Free people, remember this maxim: we may acquire liberty, but it is never recovered if it is once lost.”
There is absolutely no excuse for this wonton destruction and fear mongering imposed by the terrorist mobs “Antifa” and “Black Lives Matter”!
We are in this mess together as Marshall McLuhan stated: “There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew.”
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
