In response to several other lettersabout the Bernie Sanders cartoon.
I thought the cartoon to be spot-on. These are the faces of great socialists. They would be proud of Sanders bringing socialism to the United States. After-all socialism will take care of us all. But at what price?
The price, keep your thoughts to yourself, no more than three people gathered on the street, no religion of any kind. Your ruler is God and he will provide for you. You have no need for personal protection. There will be soldiers on the streets and you will house them if we chose. Notice the protesters in France and Venezuela trying to fight troopers what have tear-gas grenades, real assault weapons, tanks and armored vehicles. Sticks and stones don't go very far.
Which right do you want to lose or give up? Free speech and religion, the right to protect your family and friends. What about due process and search and seizure of property? What if you're guilty until you prove yourself innocent? Hard to do in prison with no one to represent you. Our founding fathers were very far sighted as they saw this coming.
Please remember what Hitler did to the Jews. First they took their firearms and anything sharp, including steak knives and razors. They herded them into death camps. This is what happens to protestors.
You ready? Let's join the socialist party. They will take good care of you, because you are too stupid to care for yourself and family.
William Frederick
Port Charlotte
