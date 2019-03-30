Editor:

The decay of our morals in our society is ongoing. We are being bombarded from all sides by predators whose main goal is to destroy our liberties and are determined to destroy the world we live in.

All the evils that Satan can muster are being used to paralyze the very fiber of our being and are demobilizing the very society we live in. If we do not stand up to this menace, total destruction is our future.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

