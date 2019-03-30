Editor:
The decay of our morals in our society is ongoing. We are being bombarded from all sides by predators whose main goal is to destroy our liberties and are determined to destroy the world we live in.
All the evils that Satan can muster are being used to paralyze the very fiber of our being and are demobilizing the very society we live in. If we do not stand up to this menace, total destruction is our future.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.