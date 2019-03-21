Editor:
In regards to Doonsbury and Trudeau’s comic on draft-dodging.
I sit here thinking of all the guys lost and maimed (many like me, volunteers serving our country). I don’t think Mr. Trudeau understands we carried those draft dodgers and pardon or not you know who you are.
Lester Thompson
Port Charlotte
