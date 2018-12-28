Editor:
Regarding “The Wall.” It seems obvious to me that we have an immigration crisis that needs attention. That situation is an example of a truism and does not need explanation.
It also seems clear to me that the immigration crisis is a perfect situation for leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties to come together, make a comprehensive study of the situation and come up with a meaningful solution.
This could be the opportunity the thoughtful leaders of both parties and certainly the citizens of the United States have been waiting for.
Neil Sheehan
Englewood
