What can we do to address the problems of mass shootings?
Suggestions so far?
Mental health checks on gun buyers. Background checks on gun buyers. Deal with white supremacists. Stop inflammatory immigrant rhetoric. Stop terrorism, domestic or otherwise. All these are just semantics and a comparative waste of time. Despite the fact that an appalling many thousands of people a year are killed by bullets in the U.S. a ban on all firearms is never going to happen.
What must happen is a complete ban on sales to the public of AK-47 rifles and all guns of similar ilk. A bullet from a handgun will put a hole in you. A bullet from an AK-47 will mush your internal organs to the size of a grapefruit and given the right circumstances can injure or kill 30 people in less than a minute.
I have not heard a single politician suggest such a ban. Why? Listen, Washington, you are supposed to support the majority views of the public, not the gun lobbyists and the NRA. The rest of the civilized world cannot believe we will not address this problem when the solution is so obvious.
Until the next time (which will probably be in the next 10 days).
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
