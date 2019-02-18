Editor:
Here we are a year after the Parkland shooting where 17 students and staff were killed by a mentally deranged student. Our Republican state government has introduced a solution to the killings. More guns!
Is it too difficult for intelligent people to look at the facts and establish that maybe the problem is access to guns. Many other countries have addressed gun violence and asking for more guns was not their solution.
Florida’s solution to gun violence in our schools is to arm our teachers. What? How can we expect our teachers to protect our children from an active shooter with an AR-15. Can you say, insanity?
So not only will our teachers teach our children, buy class supplies with their own money, learn how to shoot a gun and then be able to control their emotions during an active shooting situation and administer a kill shot to the shooter. Unbelievable!
Given how much Florida pays our teachers, I am amazed that any individual would want this job, no matter how much they love our kids. We pay our teachers $14.96 an hour or $41,000 a year, which is 11 percent below the national average. A delivery driver makes $14.57 an hour and a truck driver makes $16.27 an hour, both of which are important jobs. But we don’t ask them to protect our society with a gun.
The average salary of a Florida politician is between $60,000 to $100,000, so why not send our politicians into our schools to face an active shooter?
George Baillie
North Port
