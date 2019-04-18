Solution to pollution: Replace old sewers
Editor:
Charlotte County commissioners must admit that their priorities of the past are wrong.
Building new sewers to replace septic systems is a waste of money and should not be done before replacing crumbling sewers. Replacement of old sewers should be top priority now. Replace them before they all start failing.
If Sen. Joe Gruters’ legislation is passed, fines of $2 per gallon of spilled sewage will be even more expensive for the taxpayers. Rather than using BP money to replace septic systems with sewers, these funds should be used to replace all old sewers.
Delaying replacement of old sewers will cost taxpayers more. Costs will never go down. The current plan of our commissioners is to replace septic systems with sewers. Meanwhile, old sewers continue polluting our waters with untreated or partially treated sewage.
Dilution is not the solution to pollution. It makes both environmental and financial sense for government to allow property owners to maintain their own septic systems. Septic owners who don’t maintain their systems give commissioners no choice but to institute a countywide septic maintenance program.
To my knowledge, the Ackerman/Countryman area is the only area in Charlotte County required to have their septic systems inspected and tanks pumped every five years. My system will be inspected and pumped later this year — the third time since moving here. The cost to replace old sewers will always rise. Common sense dictates replacement of deteriorating sewers before replacing functioning septic systems.
Susan Hutt
Port Charlotte
