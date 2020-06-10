Editor:

I wrote this in 2001 and thought it appropriate to share now.

Within these walls of darkness lies a menace to us all

It lies within our fragile shell, we do not seek its call

T'will come the day, most very soon, we rid this wretched cell

Will cast it out, forever more, and send it straight to hell

Farewell you plague, no friend of mine

The cure will soon be found, depart from me

Don't waste my time, my precious life is mine!

Maria Sanfilippo

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments