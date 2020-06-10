Editor:
I wrote this in 2001 and thought it appropriate to share now.
Within these walls of darkness lies a menace to us all
It lies within our fragile shell, we do not seek its call
T'will come the day, most very soon, we rid this wretched cell
Will cast it out, forever more, and send it straight to hell
Farewell you plague, no friend of mine
The cure will soon be found, depart from me
Don't waste my time, my precious life is mine!
Maria Sanfilippo
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.