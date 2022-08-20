Democrats, are you all in for the Green New Deal? There are critical issues with the movement that your Democrat press has failed to tell you.
There’s a great article at https://www.cfact.org/2022/06/07/is-it-ethical-to-purchase-a-lithium-battery-powered-ev/ that describes the environmental impacts from the development of EV batteries. One fact: it takes 500,000 pounds of ore containing the various required rare earth minerals to produce one 1,000-pound EV battery. Cobalt is one required mineral. Seventy percent of the world’s known cobalt is in Congo. China gained control of 100% of that 70% (with Hunter Biden’s assistance). Europe is discovering the peril of relying on Russia for natural gas. Will we regret relying on communist China for batteries to support or EVs and solar energy?
Food insecurity: At the heart of the Green New Deal is eliminating artificial fertilizer. Sri Lanka achieved this goal leading to its economy collapsing, the population revolting and chasing the president out of the country. In the Netherlands farmers are protesting fertilizer elimination and forced cattle reductions to reduce cow farts. In addition to policies like this, the Democrat’s (mis-named) Inflation Reduction Bill includes $20 billion to pay farmers to not grow food.
Green New Dealers are willing to destroy our way of life today for a nebulous small heat reduction far in the future. Meanwhile, countries like China and India are constructing hundreds of coal-fired plants every year.
One solution to global warming is to assist the rest of the world obtain air conditioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.