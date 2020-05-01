Editor:
I know that there are thousands of families in our county who really need the stimulus checks that are on their way. However, there are also many families who are not dependent on that check to feed and house their families.
Therefore, I would like to suggest that those who don’t really need the money send a few dollars to some of the organizations who have sheltered and fed our two-legged and four-legged citizens during this pandemic. How about dusting off the old checkbook and sending a few bucks to the Homeless Coalition, Salvation Army, Animal Welfare League and/or Suncoast Humane Society?
Take care and God bless. Now go wash your hands!
Jeanne Martin
Port Charlotte
