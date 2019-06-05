Editor:
Let’s at least be clear what the argument is about:
It seems simple. Are you in favor of abortion or not?
But that’s not what the argument should really be about. To pose the issue in such a light is to draw battle lines based on emotion and on the religious beliefs of some Americans, but not all.
Few, if any, are actually “in favor” of abortion for the sake of finding a “solution” to pregnancy. Those labelled as “pro-abortion” do not think abortion is an attractive option, however, we do believe it to be one option referred to as “women’s reproductive rights.”
Women do and should have the following private rights related to their bodies and the choices associated with them:
The right:
To seek information, guidance and advice about the implications of their reproductive rights. To voluntarily engage in sex or not to engage in sex. To use contraception or to not use contraception. To, if pregnant, consider having and raising the child, or making it available for adoption. To, if pregnant, consider aborting the fetus prior to end of term. To participate in any of the above without government interference or sanction.
To do otherwise is to allow the government to intrude into an intensely personal and important decision a woman can make. This intrusion should be abhorrent to all since who knows how else the government may later decide to intrude into other Americans lives, including those who now would deny women their rights.
Daniel Jett
Punta Gorda
