Editor:
The learning curve on house and appliance repairs has been very expensive in this our new city and state. We have now been here over five years and are on our third home in Punta Gorda.
I have a degree in commercial and residential wiring and was an electrician in the U.S. Army. I remodeled several houses and was very involved in building my own two houses from the ground up. I also was the president of seven different corporations that required my knowledge in maintenance. I know what it takes and how much it should cost to get a job done.
When you hire big name contractors, part of your bill will include paying for their expensive ads. Ask your Realtor to suggest someone. The Rolland’s at Keller Williams were very helpful to us.
For auto services and/or RV repairs, Mr. Front End is the place to go. Ask for Dave and he will have Shawn repair all electric and electronics problem you have. Scotty is great with mechanical issues. I used another RV repair shop in this area and spent thousands of dollars only to find out (through Mr. Front End) that the other guys wired things wrong at my expense.
True Blue Pools next to Publix are as good as it gets in the pool business. With another company we spent thousands of dollars on new equipment that never did work despite my numerous complaints. Ask for Cassie in the office and Mark, their service tech.
Phil Baker
Punta Gorda
