Editor:
While visiting a friend recently, I picked up the copy of the Dec. 4, 2020 edition of the newspaper and turned to the Viewpoint page.
There in the upper right-hand corner in quarter-page size and in color was a political cartoon by a Dave Granlund who is not the smartest guy in the room. Above the cartoon were the names for the credits of this paper, Glen Nickerson, publisher and editor and John Hackworth, commentary editor. In the letters section below were two “novels,” if you will, written by Trump Haters.
At the close of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Benjamin Franklin was queried as he left Independence Hall on the final day of deliberation. In the notes of Dr. James McHenry, one of Maryland’s delegates to the Convention, a lady asked Dr. Franklin, “Well Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy.” Franklin replied, “A republic . . . if you can keep it.”
I thought about responding to the anti-Trump content but then decided instead just to take out the page from the paper and save it.
Somewhere down the road, in the not-too-distant future (I fear), I will bring out the page to reread it. That will be the day we wake up to find that the greatest document that was the Constitution of the United and the Republic is no longer. That will be the day when the Trump haters realize how utterly uninformed, they truly were.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.