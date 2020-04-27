Editor:
President Trump had our country doing fantastic before the virus came along. He is doing a great job dealing with that too. Now is the time for all Americans to come together, but the Democrats, especially Pelosi and Schumer do not seem to agree. They want limits on ICE and no border control, etc.
President Trump has rolled back 16 of President Obama’s dangerous regulations. He has delivered on tax reform to cut taxes and that is the first time in 31 years to be done.
During this scary time with the virus, I heard that child molesters are being let out of jail and also that someone who stopped a robbery and shot one of the robbers in the arm was put in jail. Since when do we do that? Well, I heard it was Democrats that made those two things happen. It seems like the Democrats have lost common sense. They would let illegal immigrants come over our borders and collect money for healthcare that citizens pay for. Also the World Health Organization…they deceived America on the coronavirus. It looks like they were working for China.
With our country being in such a turmoil from this devastating virus, why don’t the Democrats wake up and help save America. God Bless the few Democrats that are doing that and I pray the rest of them join in and do the same. With God’s helps President Trump will save America again!
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
