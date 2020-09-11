Editor:

Hi Everyone! Can anyone answer me this? Why do the TV shows play music over the people in the show talking? You either turn the sound up to blaring or lose one-half of the dialogue. Just thought I would ask.

School has started, let’s hope our grades 1-12, are smarter than the college kids that decided to party their way in. Wear their masks and stay the distance.

Fall is supposedly here, I hope things can get a little normal. The Community League can meet in October, we can hold our Green Auction in November or January, and Our Famous Luncheon is a go in December. No hand shaking or hugging! We can bow to each other.

El Jobean seems to be doing pretty well during this horrible, confusing time.

Vote for anyone you please, and any way you please, but be sure to vote. Stay well and wear a mask.

Pat Spence

El Jobean

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments