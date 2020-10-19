Editor:
I would like to shed light on accolades attributed to Roger Eaton:
When Eaton was cleared of sexual harassment, the investigation was done by his own HR director. Do you think that was a legitimate thing to do? Was there any doubt he would be found innocent?
The reason Eaton returned money was because his budget is padded, as all politicians do. His staff turnover is extremely high (no wonder why) and there are salary dollars left over which by law must be returned to the county's general fund. Hence, he tells you he gave you money back. Trust me, he spends every dime he can get away with.
Roger is being lauded as a modernistic guru who has brought the clerk into the modern ages. Much of this work was already being set in motion by the last clerk of court, Barbara Scott. When Roger took office, he continued what was already in progress. This modernization also comes with a hefty price tag.
Eaton's court related budget goes down because court cases go down, hence less work. The Clerk of Court budget is set by the state, not the clerk. It is a computation based upon performance measurements relative to other counties of similar demographics.
When Roger donates money to all these charities, most of the monies come from his staff, not Roger, who takes credit.
Please don't be fooled by this man who claims he is "not a politician." Vote for Jeff Rapkin for clerk of court.
Ann Larrivee
Port Charlotte
