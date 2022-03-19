Some facts about

the USA and oil

Editor:

Someone once said that the very powerful and the very stupid have one thing in common — rather than changing their opinion to match the facts, they prefer changing the facts to match their opinion.

The U.S.A. began importing oil from Russia in 1956, it didn’t start when Biden became president.


The U.S.A. was energy independent for only a few months in 2019, some people think that it was because of the former twice impeached tub of lard Trump. Wrong.

The Biden administration stopped the purchase of oil from Russia.

Jean A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

