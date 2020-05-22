Editor:

I would like to thank certain people that seem to get left out of first responder groups.

Prepare yourself, these jobs are sadly very unappealing but they are so urgent to our world of tragedy. For one, the crime scene cleanup people. Those kindhearted souls that appear all hours of the day and night (always to no cheering crowds) to transfer the fatality to the awaiting morgue or funeral parlor.

The coroners, the mortuary assistants and all related staff and all while they are possibly exposed to all kinds of diseases including the latest virus.

Thank you one and all.

Lynn McKnight

Punta Gorda

