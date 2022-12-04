To American patriots who believe in and abide by the United States Constitution and its Bill of Rights; I gift you with the intelligence, strength, and courage to always stand up to any America haters, domestically or internationally.
We are born with one mouth and two ears. To all haters, I gift you with the decency and intellect to stop yelling and consider other’s points of view.
For all American military members, firefighters and law enforcement who stood up and refused the vax, I would gift you the Medal of Honor!
For Fauci, Xi Jinping and the corrupt World Health Organization, pharmaceutical companies, politicians and lobbyists who profited through the creation of the chivirus and its death and destruction, I would gift them a triple dose of ex-lax, daily.
For our current government agencies “leadership” (politicians, military, FBI, DOJ, Homeland un-Security, IRS, etc.) I would gift them the integrity and intellect to stop the wokeness and Communist conversion of our country and become leaders in the mold of JFK, not continue the destructive path of BHO.
For the current and past member nations of the UN, NATO and former SEATO, I gift them with an appreciation of the United States sacrifices saving them in World War I, World War II and Cold War, etc. to honor their total membership commitment of monetary payments, equipment and personnel support.
For my heirs and friends, I gift them my effort to make America better and safer for them and their heirs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.