1. Any candidate for any public position must be a registered U.S citizen, provide certified proof when entering name to appear on county, state or national election ballots; and to participate in a candidate debate.
2. Candidate must agree to run for only two terms and will vote to make that law. (President Truman was right when he said, “Term limits would cure both seniority and senility — both terrible legislative diseases.”)
3. Candidates may receive donations for their campaign only from registered individual voters who live in the district they will represent. (This will make the candidate responsible directly to the people they will serve, the citizens feel like it is by, for and of the people and not by big businesses, out-of-staters or out of country donations controlling who gets into local office.)
4. The limit shall be $3,000 per registered voter per candidate in one election cycle.
5. Candidates must have prior signed approval to send messages or solicit donations by phone, cell phone, text or email, which the owner pays for private data usage.
6. Candidates may use newspapers, magazines, U.S. mail, radio, television, billboards and internet to distribute the candidates’ views, solicit donations or distribute information regarding issues they support and will focus on their own stance on issues, the cost and how they would be paid, but may not disparage their opponent.
7. Candidates will limit election cycle to 90 days prior to election or forfeit being eligible to appear on the ballot.
Wanda Couch
Punta Gorda
