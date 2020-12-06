Editor:
I am writing to express my concern on the local Harborwalk of Punta Gorda. The Harborwalk is a 2.5-mile multi-use recreational trail. I am a 17-year-old student who regularly utilizes the Harborwalk.
The local Haborwalk is a beautiful place to spend some time along the harbor. There are interesting things to explore along the way as well as different places to stop and whet your whistle.
I would like to see Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel remodeled into something spectacular. For example, Margaritaville. While walking the Harborwalk I feel as upgrading some things would make the experience more enjoyable.
After upgrading local docks, benches, tennis courts, basketball courts, and other recreational uses on the trail, the Haborwalk would present a better scenery. Additionally, adding ice cream shops, gift shops, dog parks, amusement rides, games, activities, entertainment, water fountains, and much more will make the walk remarkable.
Having a tourist attraction Downtown Punta Gorda would spice up the little town. Adding these minor upgrades would result in the unemployment rates to drop and investments to be made.
Obesity rates would hopefully decline due to the excessive amounts of walking on the harbor. Overall, the local Punta Gorda Harborwalk is a divine location. It attracts many tourists. The Haborwalk has beautiful sunrise and sunset views. Who would not want to experience paradise?
Carsen Saffran
Punta Gorda
