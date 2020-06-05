Editor:
In these times, we need compassion. What is going to happen when taxpayers, who have lost their jobs, are unable to pay their taxes? People who may have to decide between paying taxes or providing for the very basics of life for their families or themselves on little or no income.
Now is the time for government to re-assess its taxes, fees and spending. New construction projects that are planned need to be re-assessed. Forcing taxpayers to accept increased taxes or fees, for any reason, is not viable for them nor indicative of conscionable governance. Charlotte County needs a moratorium on all new taxes and fees. With corporations and small businesses struggling for survival; they, and the people that worked with them, will and do need time to recover.
Rather than asking for the additional burden of the 1% sales tax on the upcoming ballot; eliminate it. Pause and assess tax to spend thinking! The economy can be stabilized. Life can go back to “normal" but that "normal" cannot be one that has sacrificed the populace for programs they cannot now afford. Give the people a helping hand, not a hand that digs deeper into their depleted pockets.
In these times, we need strong compassionate government leaders who protect the health and well-being of all citizens. Are you going to be one of those leaders?
Susan Hutt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.