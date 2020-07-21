Editor:

On July 6th or 7th you published a letter about atheists. In a PS at the end the writer asked if anyone knew where Englewood Helping Hand was going to move to. Our answer to that is: EHH hopes to remain on the campus of the Englewood United Methodist Church while our new building is being built on their campus. We plan to remain open in a temporary building.

We are a food pantry holding a drive-thru for our clients to provide food to them each Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. On the second and fourth Thursday our Farm Market truck provides veggies and fruits from 1 – 2 p.m. We are committed to helping our clients during the time of this pandemic. So many are sad and crying. Our hearts go out to them! We thank all of you in this wonderful community who continue to donate to us.

Ginny Anderson

Englewood Helping Hand

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments