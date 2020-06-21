Editor:
Issues worth mentioning:
1. What is an acceptable timeline for a construction project? Loveland Boulevard has been under construction for at least 18 months and still appears no closer to being finished. Is there any information on an expected completion date?
2. Are Charlotte County residents being assessed any water/sewer fees for the temporarily halted Sunseeker Resort project? If monthly utility monies are being garnered for this, I would hope that process would stop until this project moves forward again.
3. Continuing on the impact of the temporary halt of the Sunseeker Resort, does this table the Harborview Road expansion? If the resort is on a hold, I would hope the road expansion would also be on hold.
4. The DeSoto County commissioners need to demand the Kingsway golf course be restored to its prior condition. It is an eyesore and a potential fire hazard.
5. Florida Power and Light announced to customers a 25% discount which would be applied toward their May bill. The caveat is it will be spread out over 12 months. During one of our most challenging times as a nation, you thought you might get a bit of financial relief, but no. My May bill was a dollar and change less than the April bill. So your exceptionally misleading discount is so negligible that it isn’t even worth advertising.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
