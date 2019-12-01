Editor:
Went to the meeting about sewers last night. Having troubles as everyone there in my area. Sewers are not coming until 2023 so how can they start charging us on our property taxes in 2020 in the amount of $570?
They are telling us they won't even start bidding for project until January 2020? How can they tell us the amount till they get the bids? I am a widow on a fixed income as many in this project area are in same situation. Most of us cannot afford for our taxes to increase this amount.
They’re pushing the sewer project on us. We have no say. They do not realize the hardship it will cause many of us! The commissioners seem to not really care about the people of Charlotte County. Hope they realize they’re working for us and when election time comes we can make a choice.
Another thing is we do not want a blank check as we know Spring Lake costs kept increasing. Will this happen to us? Please remember we cannot afford this project. If we do our pumping and inspection, we’re doing what is proper. Please show some compassion for your residents.
Lois Simon
Port Charlotte
