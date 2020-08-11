Editor:
I wish to thank John Elias and his staff for cleaning out the mostly clogged up pipe underneath my driveway. Charlotte County people try very hard to help out the community when possible. We don’t often get a chance to let them know how much we appreciate their efforts.
Kathryn Pearsall
Port Charlotte
