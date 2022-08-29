Folks we have a problem! Are our laws fair and proper? A policeman stopped one of our ER nurses on her way to work. The reason was she had failed to turn in her license plate from a camper which was sold 18 months ago.
He checked her record and found no law breaking ever. Eighteen months ago was at the height of the Covid crisis and she was so exhausted from treating hundreds of patients and probably forgot the license plate. The policeman took her drivers license and the license plate from her car. Her new car was now without a plate along Placida Road. She was crying and waiting for her husband to arrive so she could get to the hospital and also arrange to move the stranded car.
The policeman was nice but he had to enforce the law as passed. Why would not just a ticket and small fine rather than the unnecessary taking of licenses? Meanwhile murderers are being released to murder again! Gangs are smashing out windows and stealing everything from stores! Crime is surging and our elite representatives are doing nothing much to stop it!
This lady went to the courthouse and paid $378 to get her licenses back. In my home state license plate return is not required! We must vote the elite out of office and return our nation to a place where good is respected and evil is punished severely. Thanks
