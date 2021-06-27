Editor:

"We all know" or some variant thereof, is the earmark opening gambit of a letter that's about to make some unverified claims or, more to the point, spew outright nonsense. Some deluded writers have jammed the following claims under the rubric "We all know": the last presidential election was stolen, the last president was competent and honest, the CDC is putting out false information about the pandemic (as opposed to the unassailable medical information promoted by the My Pillow guy), and that President Biden oversees a global cabal determined to sexually exploit children, fill our cities with murderous, slavering immigrants and to take away "are" freedoms.

Facts, verification and objective reality mean nothing to these pitiful people. If they believe it, then it's a fact. Doesn't work in math or science, but apparently it does in the Trumposphere.

I'm over being appalled by the willful ignorance and gullibility of some of these mushy-brained Trumpaholics. They live in an world that neither I, nor anyone with a lick of sense, recognizes. I would request some of whatever it is they're smoking, but I don't think it would be an enjoyable high.

John R. Butler

Port Charlotte

