Editor:

Sometimes I try to imagine the person or persons who handle incoming letters and place them in your paper. It's obvious you don't do editing, a practice with which I agree. The results, however, can be hilarious.

To wit, a letter in the Jan. 1 edition featured a Trump supporter's discontent with the election, along with a swipe at the Russian collusion investigation and the "fake Pfizer warrants."

I'm imagining some employee of the paper doubling over with laughter.

John R. Butler

Port Charlotte

