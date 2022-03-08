Editor:

Am I proud to be an American?

As an independent voter and veteran, I ask myself that question/

The USA word was a bond we did not break.

Now we see Joseph "Neville Chamberlain" Biden break our promise in Afghanistan by leaving Afghans and citizens behind.

Many may not know that when the Ukrainians threw out the puppet president we asked them to give up their nukes with a promise we would protect them. Well, we broke our word again.

If you recall when Bin Laden was terminated, one person in the situation room was against it. Yes, Joe Biden; he was afraid of retaliation.

No one wants war. Peace survive through strength. But peace through pacifism has never worked. Teddy Roosevelt said speak softly and carry and big stick and use it if you have to.


President Biden, you speak loudly and threaten with a ping pong paddle.

But Biden does not bear all of the responsibility. It was Obama who let Vladamir "Adolph" Putin get his camel's nose in the tent and we know what follows.

Donald (I am the greatest) Trump would still be president if he did not act like a spoiled child and Putin may not have acted accordingly.

One of Biden's greatest accomplishments was to make Jimmy Carter look good. President Carter is a good many but unfortunately failed in many areas.

I am still proud to be an American but not as proud as I used to be.

Roger Beaudry

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments