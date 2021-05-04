Editor:
No news in the Daily Sun of ongoing Black segregationist movements in Kenosha, WI., Portland Oregon, nor mention of BLM-led mostly "peaceful protests" in our country. Nor any balance of national news. Yikes, come on. Get with it before your paper is history.
Please return to common sense non-bias journalism like we had before.
Your paper gets five stars for the community news. You won't survive on that alone.
God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
