Editor:
Well the Sun does it again. The Nov. 15th cartoon say there is no evidence of cheating for Biden in the last election. Of course there is no evidence if you do not look for it. And you did not.
What I have learned form the election is that a person should not listen to the majority of news networks. This of course includes you but you have great company NBC, CNN, ABC, MSNBC and now FOX News. Thank God I have One American News, The Epoch Times National Review and the Washington Examiner to find out what is really going on in this country. Maybe you would like me to save some of these after I read them so you could find out what is going on for yourself.
It’s a shame the real journalism is dead in this country.
Donald Mueller
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.