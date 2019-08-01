Editor:
I hope you have taken the time to check out the beautiful paintings under the south side of the U.S. 41 bridge on the Punta Gorda side. Park on the side of the convention center and just walk down to the bridge abutment. All of the sea creatures through the port holes. With a squirrel and bird thrown in. Be sure not to step on the snake.
School is back in session, so be vigilant, especially around bus stops. We do not need any more students hurt or killed.
Thank you, Parks and Recreation Department. The new military plaques in the Randy Spence Park at the memorial are beautiful. Blue and white, one for every branch of the service.
Well, our sewers were back in the papers, so they are coming. If they do not take a wrong turn somewhere. Hoo-ray.
I have spent the month, in my down time, watching Hallmark station. Christmas shows, forget the heat and go buy a scarf.
The container house just got eves. Hopefully the windows are next, so it doesn’t look so derelict. One dead house on the street is enough.
I am sorry for those of you with a paralyzed left side. You can’t possible flip your turn signals with your pinky. No blinkers, but you can certainly step on the gas.
Thank you to those in Charlotte County who support the many nonprofits. They do a great job for the needy and the homeless.
Now I am on my soap box. People are pigs. Just look along the roadways and any beach after a holiday. I think plastic should be banned.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
