Editor:
Delusion is a dazzling thing. It leaves me almost speechless. Almost.
Today I read a letter from a Trump supporter. Among her very dubious claims of his greatness, this one stood out: "We are smart enough to understand Mexico is paying for the wall via tariffs, helping protect the border on their side, etc. Did libs actually think our president meant they'd write us a check? (Now who sounds uneducated)?"
There's so much to unpack here. The writer obviously needs a primer on how tariffs work. Besides the laughable logic herein, there is the fact that Trump's tariffs are not borne by foreign entities. The cost is shouldered by domestic manufacturers, importers and farmers. I'm sure that some soy bean farmers in Iowa would love to explain that to her, but I fear their language would be peppered with some expletives she might not want to hear.
Support Trump or don't, but please base your position on some facts. Unfortunately, we seem to live in an age in which "I believe it; therefore it's true" is the personal credo of far too many people, including the aforementioned writer.
Delusion is a dazzling thing, rather like the late afternoon sun that blinds drivers.
John Butler
Port Charlotte
