Editor:
After hearing and reading so much about elderly people in nursing homes dying from the virus i worry that young people are going to dread growing old. It doesn't have to be that way.
I'm 79 years old and most of my friends are in their 70's or 80's but none of them are in a nursing home. My husband just bicycled 90 miles to celebrate his 90th birthday. Many of our friends drove by to celebrate and most of them were "elderly."
Being old does not mean it's time to give up. Now is when your newspaper needs more stories about active elders to inspire the young. We may be old but we are not dead.
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
