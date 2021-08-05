Editor:

Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that will give parents the final say-so over whether their children will wear masks during the upcoming school year.

“I want to empower parents to make the best decisions they can for the well-being of their children.”

Other executive orders he is considering:

• Driving on either side of the road. Parents should be empowered determine which side of the road they want their children to drive.


• Going topless at the beach or pool. Parents should be empowered to determine whether or not to cover up.

• Open carry in the classrooms. Parents should be empowered to decide if their children should be armed.

• No age restriction on drinking. Parents should empowered be able to decide at what age their children should consume beer or whiskey.

Norman R. Wirtz

Nokomis

