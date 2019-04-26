Editor:
Pardon me for asking but:
Does anyone think it’s strange that the city of Punta Gorda is doing everything it can to accommodate the pickle-ballers in Gilchrist Park? Where’s the PicklePlex? If land has been targeted for the PicklePlex, why can’t the courts be removed from Gilchrist and new courts be opened on the land that has been reserved for the PicklePlex? With the city thinking about annexing property for more shops and restaurants, why not annex property on Cooper Street for the pickleball courts. Why does a noise study need to be funded by the city? It doesn’t make sense. Politics anyone?
Does anyone know why a bathroom at Gilchrist is going to cost north of $400,000? Is this how the bid process is supposed to work? One can buy a luxury house with that type of money. Unless there’s going to be gold-plated faucets. Really? Politics anyone?
Punta Gorda citizens who live on Retta Esplanade seem to be second-rate citizens. The really important issue for city government is more revenue generation. And, of course, the city government represents all citizens of Punta Gorda, me and the citizens on Retta Esplanade. I walk along the river every day and can clearly hear the thumping pickleball noise as far away as Shreve Park. And then I walk in front of the $400,000 bathroom. I get disgusted every day.
Does anyone notice any changes at the pickleball courts? Everyone should be shocked at the lack of progress.
Samuel S. Geller
Punta Gorda Isles
