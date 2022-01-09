Editor:

Do you remember what happened a year ago?
January 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy, democracy in America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by forces of the empire of Trump. We all saw what happened on live TV.
The mob beat police officers with everything from a fire extinguishers to a flag pole holding an American flag. They stormed the capital looking for lawmakers to take their hatred out on. 
 
All this was done in an effort to overturn the election, deny the voters and keep King Donald in power.
 
Now, a year later,  many believe that none of this ever happened. There was no attempt to overthrow democracy. There was no violence. The blood, the pain and death, It's all a hoax.
 
We all saw it play out live. Yet Trumpers deny it ever happened. Truth and reality just can't trump Trump
 
 
Charles Goodman 
 

North Port

