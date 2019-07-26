Editor:

The July 8 newspaper had another letter from someone with a bad memory. They said the Democrats are doing everything they can to block Trump from accomplishing anything. I guess that person was out of the country or in a coma from 2009 to 2017 when McConnell and his party stated publicly they would block any and all of Obama's initiatives. They obviously forgot when McConnell refused to ever talk with Merrick Garland, Obama's Supreme Court nominee.

The Democrat-controlled House has passed more than 100 pieces of legislation, only to have the Republican-controlled Senate reject nearly all of them.

Another writer rants about drivers licenses, and seems to think that all you have to do is get a license if you want to vote illegally, LOL.

I think it is amazing that with minds like those, they can actually read and write.

Jean A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

