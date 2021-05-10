Editor:
Arizona is still looking to find a way to convince people that Biden lost the election and the previous occupant of the oval office won. They are looking for bamboo in the paper ballots to "prove" that China dumped illegal ballots in favor of Biden. If that isn't the most bizarre and idiotic theory I ever heard I don't know what is! Oh wait, I said that about Pizzagate back in 2016. I also said people were too smart to fall for such craziness. I was wrong then and hoping they wake up before it's too late and stop falling for these insane conspiracy theories.
Besides passing these fictional stories as fact in order to win elections, now the Republicans are making voting more difficult for us? DeSantis had his anti-voting law signing at a Trump gathering and would only allow Fox entertainment...not news, to cover it. The Republicans in the country's leadership are undermining our democracy by discouraging people from voting. They want to control who votes and who can't vote because that's the only way they can win elections. They have no policy to get them over the finish line so they are determined to control who votes. This must be ended. We need, more than ever before, everyone to get out and vote all these despicable, anti-democratic, low-lives out of office so we can continue to grow as a democracy. Country over party, people!
Judy Talty
Englewood
