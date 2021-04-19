Editor:
This is in regard to articles about help wanted signs all over town. The restaurants, retail and construction are suffering to find people to fill these positions, is no wonder. I have personally overheard another server talk to a coworker saying so and so is not coming back to work because she is making out ok with unemployment. Men in the construction industry seems to be especially prone to workers compassion and disability benefits.
Again, I know this first hand.
Granted none of these government payments amount to much but, cash side work can pay well. If you think about it $15 per hour, 40 hours a week amount to $2,400 per month before taxes.
Now correct me if I am wrong but $1,400 per person for a family of let's just say a family of four equals $5,600. For the last stimulus check that is more than twice as much as working 40 hours a week for a whole month.
Realistically this area has not suffered as much as the rest of the country due to covid. People around the country have been flocking here because we are more open and economically at least are not suffering.
I don't consider myself associated with any political position. I do lean liberal on most topics and believe in hand up and help out.
There is a saying, give a man a fish and he eats for a day, teach a man to fish and he feeds himself for life.
Somewhere along the way we Americans forgot to instill this in our society.
Cynthia Moss
Port Charlotte
