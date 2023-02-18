This mystery balloon thing is really bothering me, and I have enough to worry about.
So far, our military has shown its formidable capabilities by shooting down four of these creepy intruders, and more are probably on the way. So, I reached out — confidentially — to one of my former colleagues in the Department of Homeland Security, and asked him what is really going on. It seems the Biden administration is right on top of this, so we don’t need to worry. They have narrowed the source down to these possibilities:
1. The first one was left over from Chinese President Xi’s birthday party and got blown across the Pacific with those climate-change winds. Balloons 2, 3, and 4 were released by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, and had a sign: “Order now!”
2. All four balloons were released from Mar-A-Lago, and had neon signs saying, “Make America Great Again! Elect Trump!” That’s why Biden won’t let us see the photos.
3. The balloons were released by DisneyWorld for promotional reasons, proving that Gov. DeSantis is right! Micky Mouse can’t be trusted!
4. The balloons were actually launched by Kim Jung-Un of North Korea, trying to start a war between China and the U.S.
5. The balloons were supposed to be part of the Super Bowl halftime show, but got loose prematurely. Sorry, Rihanna.
So our combat-ready Air Force shot down all four! If any of you are hot-air balloon enthusiasts, I recommend not getting airborne for a while.
