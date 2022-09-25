Editor:

Why? Let's take traffic lights on Tamiami Trail. Left hand turn signals that don't operate at the same time are by far one of the dumbest decision ever made in trying to speed up traffic flow. Then at the next traffic light it's back to normal making it almost impossible to have synchronized timing to move traffic along smoothly which should be the ultimate goal for any heavy traveled traffic areas.

