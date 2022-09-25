Why? Let's take traffic lights on Tamiami Trail. Left hand turn signals that don't operate at the same time are by far one of the dumbest decision ever made in trying to speed up traffic flow. Then at the next traffic light it's back to normal making it almost impossible to have synchronized timing to move traffic along smoothly which should be the ultimate goal for any heavy traveled traffic areas.
Why? Again left hand turn signals should change from the red arrow after about 5 seconds to a blinking amber arrow so left-hand turners can proceed when oncoming traffic has cleared. You might find that the allotted time given to left hand lanes could be reduced as a example from 30 seconds to 20 seconds because of the blinking amber arrow there will be less traffic line up to turn, therefore speeding up traffic flow.
Why? Secondary (not major) cross streets at most Tamiami Trail intersections shouldn't have green lights longer than 30 seconds, it's not needed. In fact, I would suggest green lights be on demand only.
Just think of all the gas and wasted time that could be saved with these much needed changes.
Lastly why is the traffic light at Preto and U.S. 41 between Wellen Park and West Villages not a blinking amber for U.S. 41 traffic seeing that the only traffic off of Preto are emergency vehicles and it's only three-way intersection. It was that way at Venice East Avenue for over 40 years with much more traffic.
