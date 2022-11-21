Editor:

I thought that a recent WaterLine article “Why no Surge?” was finally going to address the absence of predicted “storm surges” for all past hurricanes affecting our area. Didn’t happen! Instead we were told (erroneously) that surge heights are actually “measured up from the floor of your house” - not above the normal sea level. I requested a published correction for this error to avoid any unnecessary anxiety it may have caused. That didn’t happen either!


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments