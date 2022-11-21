I thought that a recent WaterLine article “Why no Surge?” was finally going to address the absence of predicted “storm surges” for all past hurricanes affecting our area. Didn’t happen! Instead we were told (erroneously) that surge heights are actually “measured up from the floor of your house” - not above the normal sea level. I requested a published correction for this error to avoid any unnecessary anxiety it may have caused. That didn’t happen either!
All hurricanes approaching our area from the south will initially produce offshore winds - followed by on shore winds upon their passage. Initially this pushes the water out of Charlotte Harbor through Boca Grande Pass creating extremely low water levels, a “negative surge.” This was well documented for Charley, Irma and Ian. Upon passage of the eye the onshore winds begin pushing the water back into the harbor.
Question #1: Do predicted surge heights account for the “negative surge” water level? Doesn’t this negative out-flow have to be overcome before the water can exceed its usual level?
Question #2: Boca Grande Pass severely restricts the flow of water into and out of Charlotte Harbor as demonstrated by the nearly 3 hour difference in the tide levels between the inlet and Burnt Store Marina - less than 15 miles apart. Doesn’t this water flow restriction effect storm surge heights for the Charlotte Harbor?
Question #3: If these minimal storm surge heights are the norm for our area, shouldn’t they be considered in evacuation decisions and flood insurance premiums?
