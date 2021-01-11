Editior:

I have multiple questions concerning the now abandoned Sunseeker construction site. How much was collected yearly in tax dollars from the previous property/business owners? How much was paid in 2020?

Is Allegiant behind on the tax bill? How much will they owe for 2021? I have a feeling that Allegiant will pay little or no taxes for this property. How long before the weeds take over this property like the old Kingsway golf course? And the biggest question of all. How much will it end up costing the taxpayers of Charlotte County to bulldoze and remove what is there now?

Maybe, long after the cranes are gone, we will get a boat motel and a mini golf.

Mike Wilson

Port Charlotte


