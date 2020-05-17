Editor:
As I go through this life, I have questions about certain observations, which I cannot satisfactorily define. I might look upon some in a “tongue in cheek” manner, while some others place me in a questionable quandary.
Example: Where was God before he created the universe? If the universe is all that there is.
Why do they say a person has gone missing? Is there a place called missing?
Why is there a car mirror that puts objects closer than they appear? Why not exactly as they appear?
A sign in northwest Charlotte County states that it is a “litter free zone.” Does this mean the rest of the county is not?
Why a sign that states, “bump ahead”? Fix the bump and save the sign?
Why is a person charged with, “flight to avoid prosecution”? If you don’t attempt to get away, perhaps a mental institution would be more appropriate than a jail cell.
Why is someone charged with, “possession of a controlled substance?” Isn’t it better to be under control than flying all over the place?
Why do some idiots wear their pajamas to the mall? There isn’t a mattress store there, where they could test out their sleepwear.
Why do people use the word, “like,” inappropriately? This word is used as a simile for one thing likened to another. To use it indiscriminately, makes you sound uneducated.
Now for the “piece de resistance.” Why would people still support a narcissistic, sociopathic, egotistical, pseudo-intellectual, lying moron? I know they did not take his advice regarding household disinfectant. Then again, his supporters are from states such as Mississippi, which is last in education
Joseph Martin
Port Charlotte
