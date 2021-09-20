President Biden's handlers have instructed him to not take questions after he has read his announcements. Likely because he is easily angered and confused and might answer truthfully. If Biden were allowed to answer questions, here are a few that call for clarity:
In light of the southern border invasion of illegals especially during a pandemic, why did you abandon Trump's border control policies to include the wall construction?
After the U.S. spent tens of billions training the Afghan Army to fight as our military forces do, using close air support, why did you withdraw the contractors who maintained the air frames that provided this support? Do you realize this critically undermined the Afghans ability to fight?
Why did you abandon Bagram Air Base in the dead of night without informing the Afghans stationed there? And why leave this strategic base, especially before evacuating all our in- country civilians?
After promising not to leave Afghanistan before evacuating all Americans, why did you pull out on Aug. 31 leaving hundreds of Americans and friends stranded?
Are you "the big guy" who Hunter Biden insists gets 10% from his Chinese dealings?
Are you concerned that the Democrat's $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill will damage our economy and dollar during this inflationary period?
Are you willing to be tested for cognitive decline and release the results?
