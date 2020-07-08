Editor:

Occasionally, in conversations with neighbors, the Black Lives Matter movement will come up and there will be a comment objecting to the tone of the statement that “Black lives matter” because of course “all lives matter.” In a civilized society the most basic standard should be that any life, whether white, black, brown, or any other color, certainly matters just as much as someone of any other color I would say that if you really and truly believe that, then perhaps there is no need to address that comment to you being such a perfect believer in equality for all.

But it is supremely clear that there is a segment of American society that decidedly believes that Black lives do not matter, and it is those people in particular to whom the Black Lives Matter message is addressed. I am not referring to the most obvious haters like the neo-Nazis and KKK. While they are the visible haters, there is a further less visible segment of society that obviously does not feel that Black lives matter. We have seen it in too many police encounters that resulted in a Black life lost and just a few days ago here in Charlotte County involving a few mangoes, where a white man directly told a Black woman that black lives did not matter.

David L. Rose

Englewood

