Editor:
Read four letters in the Sun that were absolutely excellent. Two written on May 26, one titled “you can’t compare Covid-19 to these things” by Tom Zabel and the other letter on the same day titled “Trump needs to change his ways “ by Hank Pruitt.
And then on June 6 the letter “poorly written, illogical hateful letter” by Paul St. Germain and the final letter titled “check facts about virus, and how the virus got started" by Dennis Ouellette. All excellent letters . Keep them coming guys . A great big thank you. You made so much sense with facts and information. You have a fan in me.
Ann DeVore
Port Charlotte
